Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Truist

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 80.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.44.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $88.83 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $4,160,519.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,273,511.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,621 shares of company stock worth $36,887,276. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

