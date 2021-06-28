International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,439 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,491 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of International Bancshares worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,299,000 after purchasing an additional 473,677 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,783,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,103,000 after purchasing an additional 61,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,531 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,299,000. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

IBOC opened at $44.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.96. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 32.72%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.