International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) Shares Purchased by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,172.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 433.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000.

IFFT stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $50.45. 220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,624. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

