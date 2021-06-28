Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Receives C$38.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock traded down C$0.27 on Wednesday, reaching C$28.24. 42,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,257. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.74. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of C$11.10 and a 52 week high of C$32.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$437.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

