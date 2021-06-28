Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $110,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.21.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $908.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $850.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.64, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $544.16 and a 1 year high of $913.71.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

