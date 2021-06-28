Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 981,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,578 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $14,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,787. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

