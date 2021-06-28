Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the May 31st total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSCD. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000.

NASDAQ:PSCD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,347. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.48. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $126.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

