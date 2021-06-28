Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA):

6/26/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

6/23/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $83.00 to $109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

5/7/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

5/3/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $88.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.39. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $92.00.

Get Intellia Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $14,920,961.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 430,621 shares of company stock valued at $36,887,276. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.