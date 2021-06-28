Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Daimler (DAI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Daimler (ETR: DAI):

6/28/2021 – Daimler was given a new €83.00 ($97.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Daimler was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Daimler was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Daimler was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Daimler was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Daimler was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Daimler was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Daimler was given a new €98.00 ($115.29) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Daimler was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Daimler was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Daimler was given a new €114.00 ($134.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Daimler was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Daimler was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Daimler was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Daimler was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Daimler was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Daimler was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Daimler was given a new €114.00 ($134.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Daimler was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Daimler was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Daimler was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Daimler was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Daimler was given a new €98.00 ($115.29) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Daimler was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR DAI traded down €1.08 ($1.27) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €77.77 ($91.49). 2,105,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €76.07. Daimler AG has a 1 year low of €34.44 ($40.51) and a 1 year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The firm has a market cap of $83.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.64.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

