Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,769% compared to the average volume of 118 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.50. 22,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,575. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $165.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.39. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 843.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

