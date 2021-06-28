IONChain (IONC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $175,758.81

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 28th. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $175,758.81 and approximately $7,533.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IONChain has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00053972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.32 or 0.00647536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00038604 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONC is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

