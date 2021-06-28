iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $19.98 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.98.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CLSA raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.83.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

