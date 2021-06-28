iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the May 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWZS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 129,151 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 106,370 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 452,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 98,329 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,146. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.56. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $20.68.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

