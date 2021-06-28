iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4,458.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 284,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,863,000 after acquiring an additional 278,678 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.63. The stock had a trading volume of 928,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,476,252. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.