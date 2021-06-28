Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Receives $2.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITRM shares. Gabelli upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. G.Research raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:ITRM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,638,082. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $413.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRM. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

