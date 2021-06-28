Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Janel Co. (OTCMKTS:JANL) fell 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07.

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Janel had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 million for the quarter.

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Logistics Services, Manufacturing, and Life Sciences. The Global Logistics Services segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services.

