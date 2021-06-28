Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JRSH. TheStreet cut Jerash Holdings (US) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Aegis lifted their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ JRSH opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $73.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.76. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Equities analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 120.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

