Jetcoin Price Hits $0.0425 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $542,125.07 and $691,257.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00054905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00020376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.93 or 0.00662579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00038913 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

