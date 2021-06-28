Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,655,670. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.50. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $431.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.