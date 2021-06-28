JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €95.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.64 ($116.05).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €92.40 ($108.71) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €88.00. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a fifty-two week high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

