JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,533 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Sealed Air worth $14,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

SEE opened at $58.54 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.32.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

