JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,246 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $13,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA opened at $51.35 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSA. Truist lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

