JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $13.86 Million Stock Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $13,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $23.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.91 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $25.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

