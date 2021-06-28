JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 120.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 524,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $14,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,627,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $337,833,000 after purchasing an additional 244,357 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Chemours alerts:

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.91.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.03.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.