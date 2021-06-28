JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323,812 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,195,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470,282 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 59,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.63. 144,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,758,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.11.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

