JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.21% of Huntsman worth $13,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $52,453,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Huntsman by 1,173.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,637,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,884 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Huntsman by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,875,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,467 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Huntsman by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,681,000 after acquiring an additional 856,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUN opened at $26.89 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.53.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

