JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 122,532 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.28% of Matrix Service worth $14,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in Matrix Service by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 30,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTRX opened at $10.30 on Monday. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $273.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.72.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.45). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $148.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $208,434.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

