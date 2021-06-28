K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys New Stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 673,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.97% of AMMO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in AMMO during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMMO during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in AMMO during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POWW opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AMMO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POWW. Roth Capital began coverage on AMMO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on AMMO in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

AMMO Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

