K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $17.81 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 273,285 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,313 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 2.8% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $17,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $71.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.80. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.6521 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.77.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

