K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases 5,000 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 50.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 470.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2,650.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $175.10 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,945.77 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.93.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.