K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 1,563 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of LYV stock opened at $92.60 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $94.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.