KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Trading Down 6.4%

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s share price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.87 and last traded at $26.17. Approximately 3,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 683,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KALV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

The firm has a market cap of $628.65 million, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $274,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 88,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,225,398.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,061 shares of company stock worth $3,466,577. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 180.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 21,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

