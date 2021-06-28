Kava (KAVA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $24.61 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Kava coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00032844 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.59 or 0.00206937 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00034984 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00010444 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

