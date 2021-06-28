Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $17.95 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $89.74 or 0.00261550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00054883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.75 or 0.00657954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00038707 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

