Kempen Capital Management N.V. Boosts Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 171.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Edison International by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,054,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,052 shares during the period. Finally, Attestor Ltd purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,232,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

