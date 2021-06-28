Kempen Capital Management N.V. Invests $1.22 Million in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Datadog by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Datadog by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 17,378 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $626,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG opened at $106.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -757.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.55. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,705,736.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,248,441 shares of company stock valued at $105,873,643. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.