Kempen Capital Management N.V. Invests $289,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $170.15 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.63 and a 52-week high of $172.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.17. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

