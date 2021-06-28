Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Kennedy-Wilson has increased its dividend by 25.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of -733.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $20.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $21.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

In other news, CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $954,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 468,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,692,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $756,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 542,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,098,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

