Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Shares of KROS opened at $44.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.45.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $135,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $59,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,322 shares of company stock valued at $6,541,531. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,224,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,339,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $9,694,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

