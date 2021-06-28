KeyCorp Boosts Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Price Target to $86.00

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Denbury currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.17.

Get Denbury alerts:

Shares of DEN opened at $79.96 on Thursday. Denbury has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $81.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 224.75 and a beta of 3.78.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denbury will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.