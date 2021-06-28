Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,128 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimball International by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kimball International by 3,761.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 606,233 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kimball International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimball International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,380,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kimball International by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 406,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 142,136 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $487.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 0.90. Kimball International, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million. Kimball International had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kimball International Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

