Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP Sells $27,345.00 in Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

