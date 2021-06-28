Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 210.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Shares of KC stock opened at $34.36 on Monday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.