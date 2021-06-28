Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KGSPY. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

KGSPY opened at $98.81 on Thursday. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $64.34 and a 1-year high of $102.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.13.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

