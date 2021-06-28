Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 3,350.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

KNRRY traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,602. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.36.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

