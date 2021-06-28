Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Philips benefits from strong demand for patient monitors, hospital ventilators, radiology informatics, computed tomography, X-ray and portable ultrasound systems. Increased interest in telehealth solutions like tele-ICU, tele-radiology, tele-pathology, tele-dentistry services bode well for Philips. Moreover, a widening product portfolio and an expanding partner base aids recurring revenue growth. However, shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Recall of some Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (Bi-Level PAP), Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), and mechanical ventilator devices in the United States is expected to keep the shares under pressure. The recall is expected to hurt Sleep & Respiratory Care’s top line in 2021. Moreover, increased costs, €500 million to date, is expected to hurt profitability.”

PHG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 18.7% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 67,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 10.2% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth about $767,000. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

