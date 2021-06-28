Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $84.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KFY. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.83.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $73.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.67. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $74.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

