KP Tissue Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
TSE KPT opened at C$10.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$102.35 million and a PE ratio of -41.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.28. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of C$10.00 and a 52 week high of C$14.00.
KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$310.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$353.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
About KP Tissue
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.
