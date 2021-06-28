KP Tissue Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

TSE KPT opened at C$10.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$102.35 million and a PE ratio of -41.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.28. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of C$10.00 and a 52 week high of C$14.00.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$310.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$353.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

KPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on KP Tissue to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.42.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.