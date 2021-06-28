Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Holdings Cut by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $44.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.07. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $498,009.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,138 shares in the company, valued at $12,595,821.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,823 shares of company stock worth $3,436,348 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

