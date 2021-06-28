Lake Street Capital Increases Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Price Target to $12.00

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stereotaxis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Stereotaxis stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.27 million, a P/E ratio of -95.69 and a beta of 1.56. Stereotaxis has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. Research analysts expect that Stereotaxis will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 26.1% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 80.3% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,626,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after buying an additional 724,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

